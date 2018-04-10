Holders Dundalk, who progressed past St Patrick’s Athletic in a penalty shoot-out last night, will face Bohemians in the stand-out tie of the quarter-finals.

Cobh Ramblers await the winners of the third-round tie between Shamrock Rovers and Longford Town, while the winners of the postponed fixture between Munster rivals Waterford and Cork City will face a trip to the Showgrounds to face Sligo Rovers.

The Brandywell will play host to Derry City’s game against the winners of Shelbourne’s tie with Drogheda United.

The games will be played on 7 / 8 May.

EA Sports Cup quarter-final draw

Cobh Ramblers v Shamrock Rovers/Longford Town

Dundalk v Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v Waterford/Cork City

Derry City v Shelbourne/Drogheda United