Centre-half Michael Leahy scored two goals and an own goal in extra-time for St Patrick’s Athletic, but they still exited the EA Sports Cup against holders Dundalk in a penalty shootout after the game finished 4-4 at Richmond Park.

Dundalk led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Marco Tagbajumi and Ronan Murray, but the Saints forced extra-time as Christy Fagan and Graham Kelly scored in the 58th and 60th minute respectively.

Leahy, who has yet to start a league game for the Saints, put his side into the lead on 97 minutes before diverting in Dylan Connolly’s cross to make it 3-3.

But he made it a most unusual seven minutes with a header on 104 minutes for his second of the game to put Pat’s through.

But the drama did not end there as Dane Massey brought the game to a penalty shootout in the 119th minute.

Darragh Markey struck his penalty over the crossbar at 7-7 and Tagbajumi slotted home to send the Lilywhites into the last eight.

Ben O’Riordan’s 90th minute goal saw Cobh Ramblers shock Limerick at the Markets Field as they reached the quarter-finals.

Limerick made six changes for the game and were beaten by O’Riordan’s header from the corner in the 90th minute.

Drogheda United progressed to the second round of the competition after a 3-2 win over St Mochta’s at United Park.

Dean Kelly gave the visitors a surprise lead but Mark Doyle and Eoin McPhillips scored within two minutes on the half hour lead.

Stephen Meaney extended the Drogheda lead in the 40th minute and the task was made harder for Mochta’s when Denis Moran was sent for an apparent elbow shortly into the second half.

Philly Hughes scored the goal of the night in the 89th minute with a 30-yard thunderbolt but Drogheda saw it out for the win.

They will play Shelbourne for a place in the quarter-finals.