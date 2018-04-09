"The @ShamrockRovers goalkeeper situation is a shambles." - @alancaw highlights what he sees is the biggest weakness in their squad and says it's possible it could cost Stephen Bradley his job. pic.twitter.com/CMWvV5GV7g

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley must shoulder responsibility for their current goalkeeper difficulties, and it could cost him his job, according to Soccer Republic analyst Alan Cawley.

The Hoops suffered their fourth defeat of the campaign in the 2-1 loss to Dundalk which was again blighted by a goalkeeping error.

Tomer Chencinski was between the sticks at Oriel Park, but Kevin Horgan has also struggled on occasions this season.

Speaking on Soccer Republic, Alan Cawley says it is a major reason why Rovers will not be in a position to challenge for the title.

"I’m sure everyone can see it. Everyone that watches League of Ireland football can see it. The Shamrock Rovers goalkeeping situation is a shambles.

"You look at the games so far that Shamrock Rovers have lost. They have played 10 games. Horgan has played seven, Chencinski three. Any time that they have made a mistake, they get dropped straight away. I think that is unfair on the goalkeepers.

"Every game they have lost has been a goalkeeping error."

The former Shelbourne player says the buck stops with the manager.

"If you are conceding as goals as sloppy as they are against the top teams, you have no chance. Ultimately I blame the manager. It’s going to cost the team and it could cost him his job."