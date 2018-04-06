Dundalk moved clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League table as goals from Robbie Benson and Chris Shields saw off Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

With Gary Rogers injured, Gabriel Sava was handed the task of trying to keep clean sheet number nine for Dundalk and equal the League of Ireland record set by Sligo Rovers back in 2011.

Making just his 11th start for the club since joining in 2014, Sava should really have been tested after Rovers opened Dundalk up in the seventh minute.

Ronan Finn's superb cross from the right found Sean Kavanagh in space at the back stick but he rushed things and his effort flew across goal and wide.

Finn had alarm bells ringing loudly in the Lilywhites defence in the 12th minute when he latched on to Greg Bolger's incisive pass and skipped around Sava only to have the ball taken off his toe by the covering Sean Gannon.

With Michael Duffy becoming instrumental, Dundalk opened up and Patrick Hoban saw an effort kiss the top of the bar after great work by the former Celtic winger.

Duffy then hit the post with a towering header before the interval following a flowing move on the right involving Sean Gannon.

Stephen Kenny's side made the breakthrough in the 52nd minute when Patrick Hoban's effort was parried by Horgan and Robbie Benson was there to bundle home the loose ball.

Dundalk's second was an absolute calamity for Horgan. Reintroduced for Toner Chencinski last week, the 20-year-old watched on as Chris Shields' low cross zipped past him and went in off the post.

Rovers set up a real grandstand finish when Daniel Carr punctured the Dundalk backline for the first time this season, glancing a Brandon Miele corner home with 16 minutes to play and they went within a lick of paint of taking a point when Graham Burke saw a half-volley touched onto the bar by Sava.

Dundalk: Gabriel Sava; Sean Gannon, Dan Cleary, Stephen Folan, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Jamie McGrath (Stephen O'Donnell 76), Krisztian Adorjan (John Mountney 64), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi 82).

Shamrock Rovers: Kevin Horgan; Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Luke Byrne (Brandon Miele 67); Greg Bolger, Ronan Finn; Joel Coustrain (Gary Shaw 74), Graham Burke, Sean Kavanagh; Daniel Carr.