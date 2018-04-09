Louise Quinn says the Republic of Ireland’s performances to date in their World Cup qualifiers have given the squad confidence they can pick up another positive result against European champions Netherlands.

Friday’s 2-1 victory over Slovakia means Colin Bell’s side sit joint-top of Group 3 with tomorrow opponents in the race to qualify for the Women’s 2019 World Cup in France.

Second-half goals from Leanne Kiernan and substitute Amber Barrett sealed victory at Tallaght Stadium, with a Slovakian goal sandwiched in between the first conceded in four outings. Defender Quinn told Soccer Republic the solid defensive displays have laid the foundation for their unbeaten start.

"As a defender, I’m obviously delighted to be keeping those clean sheets. It starts right from the top, but to have that record, we are really pleased," she told viewers.

Assessing the nervy win against a Slovakian side without a point to date, the Arsenal centre-half says they simply failed to adapt to the blustery condition in the opening 45 minutes.

"At times we made it hard for ourselves. Usually when you have the wind with you, it can be an advantage, but it didn’t work for us. Being against it [the wind] was better for us.

"We needed a word from Colin at half-time to figure how we would go out for the second-half."

The 0-0 draw away to Holland last November was a feather in the cap for Bell’s team. Ranked seventh in the world, they couldn’t break down a stubborn Irish side in front of 12,000 supporters in Nijmegen.

"We are going in with plenty of confidence and we have the right to after the results we have had so far"

They travel to Dublin on the back of a 7-0 thrashing of Northern Ireland, but Quinn says the home side are buoyed by what they have achieved in the campaign and are looking for another positive performance to boost qualification prospects.

"We are going in with plenty of confidence and we have the right to after the results we have had so far. To be drawing 0-0 with the European champions is a massive feat and it is showing all the hard work is paying off.

"We are going into this game with the same mentality just to get a result and perform. We have got to leave everything out on the pitch.

"Everything is looking good so far so hopefully we can deliver."