Cork City fell to their second Airtricity League Premier Division defeat of the season at Waterford last night, but the major talking was the ugly injury-time brawl that marred a famous win for the Blues.

The hosts led 2-1 thanks to a Conor McCormack own goal and Courtney Duffus's header when Cork boss John Caulfield had an altercation with Bastien Hery, the midfielder pushing Caulfield to the ground after the pair squared up.

It came deep into added time with emotions running high.

"Bastien kicked the ball away," Caulfield told RTÉ Sport.

"I went on to try and retrieve the ball to try and get the game on as quick as we could. I picked up the ball and obviously he came over and used his hands.

"It was something that happened that probably shouldn't have happened. I went on to the field of play to throw the ball back so the referee said he'd no chance but to send me off and that's the way it."

Waterford boss Alan Reynolds said it was a shame to see such scenes at the end of what was a terrific game, adding: "Tempers flared, it's a Munster derby. It's not something we want in the game here. It was two good sides, a really good game... we don't need that at the end."