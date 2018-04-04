Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid special tribute to Ireland underage player Conor Masterson after he named the 19-year-old on the bench for his side’s Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City.

The Reds ran out 3-0 winners and while Masterson wasn’t called into action, he’s already made a big impression on his club manager.

Masterson has risen through the ranks at Anfield since joining the club from Lucan United in 2012 and is a former captain of the Liverpool U18s, now playing with the Under-23s.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by a confident Conor Masterson pic.twitter.com/uT3yv727ES — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) April 4, 2018

With Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez sidelined for the game, Masterson was promoted to the first team squad and Klopp sees a bright future for him.

"Conor is a good boy, he plays in our Under-23s and was captain of the Under-18s," he told RTÉ Sport. "Very confident, I’m not sure if that’s typical for Ireland but when I said to him that he will be in the squad, he said: ‘I’m ready man'.

"That’s cool."

For Masterson just being on the bench for such a big Anfield night was a major achievement and it’s one that will live with him for a very long time.

"It was an unbelievable experience just going out to warm up, you could just see the fans and the atmosphere. It was just surreal really," he said.

"The team were unbelievable, the performance, 3-0 against the best team in the country was just unbelievable.

"I knew last night [I was going to be involved] Klopp came up and told me."

Reacting to his progress and his manager’s faith in him, Masterson paid tribute to his former club Lucan.

"I like to come across confident, it’s a good thing to have I think. It’s just the way I am, just being myself and it’s the key to my success really.

"Coming from Lucan, it’s a different ball game but that’s where it started and coming from your roots I have to thank Lucan United and everyone who got me here."