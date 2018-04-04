Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the pick of the goals in Liverpool’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Manchester City, but he was quick to pay tribute to the side’s defence.

City could not handle Jurgen Klopp's side in an electric first half, where Liverpool scored three times in the space of 19 minutes at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Roberto Firmino shot straight at Ederson but dispossessed Kyle Walker and poked the ball to the Egyptian to fire home his 38th goal of the season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled their advantage nine minutes later with a powerful drive from 25 yards which left Ederson no chance before Sadio Mane headed in a third just after the half-hour mark.

The midfielder claimed that Liverpool’s clean-sheet was almost as important as their goals and speaking to RTÉ Sport he said: "The nil is always massive, it gives us a great chance to get there and get a goal and that sets us up to see it home.

"We’re going to have to defend really well and we’re going to have to go out there with confidence and attack as well. It was good that we kept a clean sheet tonight and if we can go there and nick a goal it stands us in good stead.

"It was a really good performance from the boys both defensively and attacking in the first half and the second half was a different sort of performance from us.

"They dominated the second half and made it difficult for us and we had to defend really well. In this competition we’re going to play quality sides and we’re going to have to defend well at times and that was what we showed in the second half."

Oxlade-Chamberlain also hailed the Liverpool supporters for the wall of noise that greeted both side and claimed that the atmosphere helped to give his side the edge.

"It was extraordinary, I’ve never played in anything like that and an atmosphere like that was incredible. It was something that will stay with me forever.

"Hendo [Jordan Henderson] was warning me about that before, he said ‘wait until you see it tonight’ and I kind of knew what he meant but until you’re out there and you see what the fans are doing and how much passion there was, it’s was incredible to be part of."