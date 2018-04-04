Tributes have begun to roll in for former Chelsea footballer Ray Wilkins, who passed away today aged 61.

Wilkins, who suffered a cardiac arrest last Friday, had been treated in St George's Hospital in Tooting, south-west London.

Wilkins - known in the game by his childhood nickname 'Butch' - played for 11 clubs, including Manchester United and AC Milan, and was on the coaching staff of several more, but is commonly associated with Chelsea.

The midfielder started his career there and spent six years with the Blues, while also having numerous stints as assistant manager. On one occasion, he led the side on a caretaker basis.

Former team-mates and players who worked under Wilkins hailed him.

"No teammate was more helpful and supportive. I’ll be forever grateful" - Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker, who was an international team-mate of Wilkins said: "Deeply saddened to hear that Ray Wilkins has passed away. A wonderful footballer and a delightful man. It was a pleasure to have played alongside him with England. No teammate was more helpful and supportive. I’ll be forever grateful. Thoughts are with his family.

Former Republic of Ireland international Clinton Morrison, who worked under Wilkins, added: "RIP Ray Wilkins Absolutely gutted he was a great mentor to me and a lovely person. Thoughts go out to his family."

Peter Shilton posted: "I'm devastated to receive this sad news of my former team mate Ray Wilkins a great footballer and well respected by the players rip a very sad day for me only laughing together a few weeks ago"

Alan Shearer added: "So sad to hear the news about Ray Wilkins. He lived for and loved football. I was lucky enough to have worked with him and he was always a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed by so many."

While Trevor Steven said: "Sad beyond belief. RIP Ray. My first captain for the England team. Thoughts are with Jackie and the family."

Wilkins' former clubs were also quick to remember the midfielder. Chelsea lead the way, with a statement that read: "Ray was a popular and much-loved figure among fans, players and staff throughout his long association with the club.

"Without question one of Chelsea’s greatest, most famous and most admired home-grown players, Ray was a much-loved icon and ambassador. He will be dreadfully missed."

Manchester United said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing."

While AC Milan invoked his memory as they prepared to take on Inter in the Milan derby this evening. "Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!"

Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!

Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!

RIP, Ray Wilkins 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 4, 2018

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said: "I am very, very sad to hear the news about Ray and send my deepest sympathies to Ray's wife Jackie, his children Jade and Ross and all of his family.

"Ray was a great football man, who was well respected and liked by all who knew him and he always had a kind word and time for people.

"Ray was an impressive football talent and had a fantastic career representing some of the biggest clubs in the world including Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and PSG and of course his country, England.

"As a manager, Ray was so popular amongst his LMA colleagues and I know that he will be missed by us all."