Former England international midfielder Ray Wilkins has died, his former club Chelsea have announced.

Wilkins, who enjoyed a storied player career where he lined out for Manchester United, QPR and Rangers, as well as Chelsea, was 61.

He had suffered a cardiac arrest last week and had been in critical condition in hospital in London.

"Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed," the Premier League club said on Twitter.

Wilkins - known in the game by his childhood nickname 'Butch' - played for 11 clubs and was on the coaching staff of several more, but is commonly associated with Chelsea.

He played more than 150 times for each of Chelsea, Manchester United and Queen's Park Rangers, with shorter spells abroad for AC Milan and Paris St Germain.

In a 20-year coaching career he was manager of QPR, Fulham and the Jordan national team, and assistant manager in two spells at Chelsea.

His family released a statement shortly after the news of his passing emerged.

"It is with great sadness we announce that Raymond Colin Wilkins passed away this morning," it read.

"We would like to thank St George's staff for the amazing work they have done to care for our beloved Ray.

"We would also like to say thank you for the many goodwill messages we have received from Ray's friends, colleagues, and members of the public.

"Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie, daughter Jade, son Ross, and his beautiful grandchildren, Oliver, Frankie, Ava, Freddie, Jake and Archie.

"We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time."