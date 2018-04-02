Alan Pardew has left West Brom by mutual consent, the Premier League club has announced.

The 56-year-old was in charge for just over four months, after he was appointed in November to replace Tony Pulis who was sacked.

Pardew took over when West Brom were just outside the relegation zone but unable to steer West Brom clear of trouble, winning just one of his 18 league games in charge.

The development comes on the back of eight successive league defeats for the club, with first-team coach Darren Moore taking charge of first team affairs until further notice.

A statement on the club website reads:

"West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties.

"Assistant Head Coach John Carver will also be leaving.

"The Club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.

"First-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge of first team affairs until further notice."

West Brom are currently bottom of the Premier League table on 20 points and are 10 points away from safety with just six games left this season.