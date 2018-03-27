Republic of Ireland U-21 manager Noel King admitted the dramatic 1-0 win over Azerbaijan was a crowning moment as his team kept alive their European dreams at the Tallaght Stadium.

The home side looked to be heading for a goalless draw until Shaun Donnellan struck in the ninth minute of injury time to claim a crucial three points.

The win moves Ireland to within three points of Group 5 leaders Germany who were held to a 0-0 draw by Kosovo. King’s men have a game in hand and play the Germans home and away in their final three games of the campaign.

"It was a fantastic way to win a game, in my career, I've never had a winner like that so we're absolutely delighted," a jubilant King said afterwards.

"It puts us in a great position in the group with some big games to go"

"They made it really difficult for us but that kind of spirit and commitment shows exactly what this group of players is all about. They had to go right until the last minute but they kept their heads up and got what they deserved in the end.

"It puts us in a great position in the group with some big games to go so whilst there is still a lot of work to do, we can be proud of the position we've put ourselves in. I'd also like to thank all of the supporters who came out tonight, they really drove the supporters on."