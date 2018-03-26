Struggling Bray Wanderers could find no solace in cup competition after they were beaten by First Division Shelbourne at the Carlisle Grounds in the first round of the EA Sports Cup.

Still without a win in the Airtricity League, manager Dave Mackey saw his side come a cropper with a place in the last-16 on offer.

James English and Gavin Boyne helped Shels into a 2-0 interval lead before English grabbed his second just after the hour mark to seal a comfortable win. Next up is a second round tie with either Drogheda United or St. Mochta’s.

Bohemians enjoyed a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Cabinteely and will now face UCD in the next round on Easter Monday.

Rob Manley and Dylan Watts both scored a brace while Daniel Grand also was on the mark for the Gypsies, after Sean Fitzpatrick had given the visitors an early lead.

The third game of the night was at the RSC where Waterford United proved too strong for UCC.

First-half goals from John Martin, Sander Puri and Derek Daly gave Alan Reynolds’ side a strong half-time lead. The students to their credit pulled one back through Ronan Hennessy after 55 minutes before Ismahil Akinade rounded off the scoring 10 minutes later.

Their reward is a tie with reigning League of Ireland champions Cork City.

EA Sports Cup results

Bray Wanderers 0-3 Shelbourne

Bohemians 5-1 Cabinteely FC

Waterford United 4-1 UCC