Shamrock Rovers are too leaky at the back to be considered genuine title contenders, according to Soccer Republic analyst Dave Barry.

The Hoops came out the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline at the RSC last Friday night, their third defeat in the opening eight games of the SSE Airtricity Season.

Stephen Bradley’s side have looked impressive on the front foot, but according to former Cork City manager Barry, their difficulties at the other end of the pitch will ultimately prove to be their downfall.

"I watched them against Bohs in the first game, a Dublin derby and they gave away stupid, silly goals," he told the Soccer Republic Extra podcast.

"At Turners Cross they gave away a penalty and away to Waterford, they gave away softy goals.

"This is running through the team; the goalkeepers, the back four...I just wonder can they rectify it."

Asked whether he felt their defensive frailties would rule them out of contention for the title, Barry responded: "I would, definitely.

"There’s no doubt about it going forward they have quality, but they look to me that they will have to score two or three to win games."