Manchester United have announced they have agreed to terminate Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect.

Ibrahimovic posted a picture on his Instagram page of him dressed in white and arm wrestling with a red devil, in an apparent nod to United's nickname.

He wrote alongside it: "Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred".

The Swede was rewarded with a contract until the end of the 2017-18 season in August last year, but is now preparing to leave after managing just seven appearances this term, a knee issue having halted his comeback.

It is understood that Ibrahimovic is now set to sign for Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy, with confirmation possible as early as Friday.

Ibrahimovic returned for United in November after recovering from surgery to repair his ruptured cruciate ligament, but his last outing was on Stephen’s Day, when he was substituted at half-time of the 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, and, although earlier this month he said he was targeting the Champions League last-16 second leg tie with Sevilla, he did not make the match-day 18.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January and the form of Romelu Lukaku have made it even less likely for Ibrahimovic to regain his place and, with question marks over his fitness and his contract ticking down, the time appears right for a move.

Manager Jose Mourinho began to pave the way for an exit when he said in January he would not stand in the former Sweden international's way if he wanted to leave Old Trafford.

Earlier this month the United boss admitted he expected the striker to leave at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic, who scored 29 goals in 53 matches for United, would be the latest big-name signing for the Galaxy following the likes of former United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham and ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.