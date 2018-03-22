Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says the return of "world class" Séamus Coleman is a huge boost for the team, and reflected on how his presence in the World Cup play-off could have impacted the result.

The Everton full-back looks set for his first game back in a green jersey since his horrific leg break against Wales 12 months ago when O’Neill’s side take on Turkey tomorrow evening in Antalya (live on RTÉ2).

The former Sligo Rovers player has made five appearances for the Toffees since his playing comeback in January and O’Neill says the demoralising 5-1 defeat to Denmark last November may have been different with the captain’s presence

"Naturally I'm delighted to see him back," he said.

"I sometimes think he doesn't know himself how influential he is, not only in the dressing room but obviously on the field of play, that's the main part.

"It almost goes without saying that we missed him. Had he been fit, I think we may have made it, who knows? He would have given us a much better opportunity."

The player himself insisted he had no doubt that he would make a full return from the the injury suffered in a tackle from Neil Taylor.

"That never crossed my mind, not from day one," he responded when asked if he feared he would not return to his best form.

"I knew that if I did everything I was told and did all the work I needed to do in the gym that I'd be back on the football pitch."

