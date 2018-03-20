Enda Stevens is planning on keeping his head down and impressing Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill during camp ahead of Friday’s friendly against Turkey.

The Sheffield United defender was delighted to get the international call-up and plans on seizing his opportunity.

"My manager Chris Wilder he came into the training ground and shook my hand and says you have been called up," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I was straight on the phone and checked social media and I could see it then. I’m obviously delighted and buzzing to be here.

"It has been a while coming but I feel like it is the right time for me. Hopefully I can come in and make a good impression and stick around."

The 27-year-old moved from Shamrock Rovers to Aston Villa in 2011 after impressing in their UEFA Cup campaign however his spell at Villa Park was short lived and several loan spells followed.

"I knew it was a big step up and I knew what it was going to be, I didn’t work hard enough, I didn’t take it in as I should have and I suffered for it.

"After Aston villa, I went down to Portsmouth and I regained my form, then I was lucky to move to Sheffield United and Chris was brilliant for me, to get that fitness and strong mentality of winning games.

"The saying goes that you get out of this game is what you put in and that will stick with me rest of my career."

The Dubliner is hoping to get some game time to impress in Antalya as the management team look set to experiment with a host of fresh faces.

"It's what we are here for and you can see at training everyone is trying to impress Martin," he added.

