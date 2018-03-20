Darragh Lenihan admits his path as a professional footballer has been "long and lonely" at times, but says it would be a dream come true to don the green jersey.

The 24-year-old Blackburn Rovers player is one of eight uncapped players in Martin O’Neill’s 25-man squad for Friday’s international friendly against Turkey as Ireland look to blood new faces into the international arena.

The versatile Lenihan, who can operate in both defence and midfield, has been in fine form for his club since returning from a six-month lay-off following a metatarsal injury.

The Meathman left Belvedere for Blackburn in 2011 and while he has firmly established himself at the League One club, he says the journey hasn't always been plain sailing.

"It’s been a long journey," he told RTÉ Sport’s Tony O’Donoghue.

"It’s a lonely journey to be honest. You see so many players who move over at 16 and are back home by 19 and might not be even in the game aged 20, 21. It’s a difficult transition. Not many lads are maybe mature enough."

"I’m there [at Blackburn] seven years now...this [call-up] was a welcome surprise. I didn’t realise I’d get the call-up so soon. It’s brilliant."

Lenihan will have a familiar face for company in club team-mate Derrick Williams and says he wasn’t aware if O’Neill or the management team were scouting his performances this season.

"You kind of concentrate on your club football, do the best you possibly can. While I’m here I’ll do the best I can.

"It’s a dream come true to be here. I’m looking forward to the training and the game on Friday."

On the topic of Irish players making the move cross-channel, Lenihan believes the performances of Seanie Maguire is illustrating the depth of talent in the country.

The 23-year-old striker was on target for Preston North End at the weekend to make it seven goals in as many games, with the club now just two points outside the play-off spots.

Maguire is in line to win his second cap in Antalya and Lenihan says it is a testament to the quality of the Airtricity League.

"The League of Ireland has picked up in recent times with the likes of Seanie Maguire moving to Preston and he has proved himself in the Championship.

"Hopefully there will be more players going over at a later age.

"Before, it was difficult to judge whether it was League One, League Two or Conference, no one really knew, but now people are gradually recognising the league a lot more. Fingers crossed more lads can go over and all the better for the Irish international team."

"Roy Keane stands out and was always the one I looked out for"

The call-up to the senior squad has allowed the Rovers man to get acquainted with assistant manager Roy Keane, a firm favourite of a young Lenihan.

"Roy Keane was always the one for me," he responded when asked for his childhood football heroes.

"The likes of Robbie Keane and Damien Duff as well, but Roy Keane stands out and was always the one I looked out for."

