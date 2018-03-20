Martin O'Neill has told his Republic of Ireland newcomers not to worry about blowing their big chance as he attempts to usher in a new era.

O'Neill has included eight uncapped players - Aaron McCarey, Kieran O'Hara, Matt Doherty, Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Enda Stevens and Scott Hogan - in a 25-man squad for Friday's friendly against Turkey.

With Wes Hoolahan and Daryl Murphy having called time on their international careers and John O'Shea, Glenn Whelan and Jonathan Walters among a series of senior men facing decisions over their continued presence, the Ireland manager is casting his net wide once again.

However, just as he did when he rang the changes for a 3-1 friendly defeat to Mexico in New Jersey last summer, he has reassured his potential debutants that their future with the national team will not necessarily be defined by what happens in Antalya on Friday evening.

O'Neill said: "The thing that is really important here is that why while they might be under a bit of pressure to try to perform well here, hopefully it wouldn't be the end of the world if somebody didn't do well.

"Some players think, 'Well, would that be the end of my chance?'. Hopefully here they've got this other chance"

"I think club form in the next couple of months will have some sort of impact on them. There's quite a number of lads here who know they haven't played much football, so in this exuberant effort to try to impress, I would want them to settle down in the game.

"We played a couple of lads back in the USA and tried the system, the three at the back with two wing-backs, and the result, when you are well beaten by Mexico in the game, personally I wouldn't have been too concerned about it.

If the focus is largely on the new in Turkey, there is one very familiar face back in the fold.

Skipper Seamus Coleman trained with his team-mates at the Regnum Sports Centre in Belek on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a double leg fracture in a World Cup qualifier against Wales in March last year, and his manager was thrilled to see him back.

O'Neill said: "That's a delight, an absolute delight. It's great to see him.

"I've talked about him incessantly, about his character and his ability and the fact he's come back to play. He's great, really great. The other players, both senior and younger lads, are delighted he's here."

O'Neill revealed England-born Reading midfielder Liam Kelly, a player likened in part by club boss Jaap Stam to Spanish superstar Andres Iniesta, had declined a call-up for the trip, but has few such fears over West Ham defender Rice, who has indicated he is ready to opt for Ireland.

He said: "I think he's pretty strong and hopefully that will work out."

Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark sat out the first session, but only as a result of his exertions in the Magpies' friendly clash with Royal Antwerp in Spain on Sunday.