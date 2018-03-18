Martin O’Neill has finalised his squad for next week’s international friendly against Turkey in Antalya, with Ross County goalkeeper Aaron McCarey called into the panel of 25 players.

O’Neill had already previously named a squad 30 players for the game in Antalya.

Goalkeepers Rob Elliot (back) and Keiren Westwood (ankle) miss out due to injury, while John Egan, Harry Arter, Greg Cunningham and Reading’s Liam Kelly, who was on the scoresheet in the Royals’ 3-2 defeat against Norwich City yesterday, are the other players to miss out.

Former Monaghan United shot-stopper McCarey joined Wolves in 2010 and, after six years at Molineux and a series of loan moves, joined the Scottish club two years ago.

The 26-year-old has represented his country at U17, U18, U19 and U21 level.

There are eight uncapped players in the squad including McCarey, Kieran O'Hara, Matt Doherty, Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Enda Stevens and Scott Hogan.

O'Hara, who is in Manchester United's development squad, and West Ham defender Rice will report directly to the Ireland U21s after the camp finishes for the UEFA European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday, 27 March in Tallaght Stadium.

Lenihan and Williams have been influential in taking Blackburn Rovers to the promotion places in League One and are former U21 internationals, while former Shamrock Rovers left-back Stevens receives his first senior call-up

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United), Aaron McCarey (Ross County)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)

RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player will have live coverage of Turkey v the Republic of Ireland on Friday 23 March, exclusive terrestrial coverage begins on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player at 5.00pm with kick-off in Antalya at 5.30pm.