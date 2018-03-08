Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has named a host of new faces in the 30-man squad to play Turkey in a friendly later this month.

Kieran O'Hara, Declan Rice, Enda Stevens, Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams have all been included in the squad.

O'Hara is in Manchester United's development squad, while Rice has had a quick rise to a first-team member at the Hammers.

Former Shamrock Rovers left-back Stevens receives his first call-up. He is currently with Sheffield United in the Championship after being rejuvenated at Portsmouth under Paul Cook.

Lenihan and Williams have been influential in taking Blackburn Rovers to the promotion places in League 1 and are former Under-21 internationals.

O'Hara and Rice will report directly to the Ireland Under-21s after the camp finishes in order to be available for the UEFA European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Seamus Coleman returns to the squad a year after his leg break against Wales. In-form Sean Maguire also returns, while there is no place for Glenn Whelan and John O'Shea in a new-look group.

Shane Long is the only player over the age of 30 in the squad.

BREAKING: Martin O'Neill has named a 30-man provisional squad for the upcoming friendly against Turkey! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/tCZBCC7Ni3 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 8, 2018

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Liam Kelly (Reading), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)