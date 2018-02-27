Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny says he was relieved to see his side end their goalless drought in the SSE Airtricity League, as they cruised to a first win of the new season.

Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy both scored a brace for the Lillywhites in their emphatic 8-0 victory against Limerick in the snow on Tuesday, while Dylan Connolly, Robbie Benson and Karolis Chvedukas were also on target at Oriel Park.

After playing out goalless draws against Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers in the opening two rounds, this victory puts Dundalk in third place on the Premier Division table, and keeps them in touch with title holders and early pacesetters Cork City.

Kenny was relieved to pick up the three points, but sympathised with the Limerick side who had to endure a miserable evening on the pitch.

"I felt we could have won our previous two games against Bray and Shamrock Rovers, we hadn't scored," he told RTÉ Sport. "But I think, obviously we made up for it and scored eight.

"To be fair to Limerick, they had a couple of young players playing as well in their team. That can happen.

"They had a tough game on Saturday, I was at the game in Limerick and they did very well against Bohemians. Obviously, they've beaten Sligo and they've had a good start.

"In fact, we're only actually a point ahead of them after three games.

"It's just one of those things from their point of view. We've all been hammered in various stages of our lives and they had to take the hammering today. We all learn from these things, that's the way it goes."

Kenny added that he had been slightly apprehensive about the weather conditions ahead of the tie as the snow began to fall but that the conditions turned out to be ideal for the game.

"I was worried about the game when I saw the climate and so forth and the way it snowed today but it was perfect for football. It wasn't a problem at all and a lot of good football was played tonight."