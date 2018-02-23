They came in expectation to a chilly Tallaght Stadium but a large crowd departed feeling a little short-changed after a forgettable scoreless draw.

A duel between two teams acutely aware of the need not to lose, with one man up top at each end struggling to make an impact, lacked quality in general.

Neither of Dundalk's games this term has produced a goal, as they worryingly slip four points behind Cork, one ahead of Rovers, who were much better than in the 3-1 defeat to Bohemians.

The opening exchanges set the agenda in that they were bereft of clarity and shape, neither side especially convincing, but Patrick Hoban will wonder how he did not score after 17 minutes.

The excellent Michael Duffy’s free-kick from the right was pleading to be headed home, but two Dundalk players missed the ball, including Hoban.

Brandon Miele started the campaign disappointingly last week but was desperately unlucky not to register the first goal 20 minutes in, his superb strike smashing off the post after excellent play by Luke Byrne and the impressive Graham Burke.

In the next attack, keeper Kevin Horgan had an altercation with his own player, Ally Gilchrist, after the Scot put him under pressure with a heavy back-pass.

On 25 minutes, Gary Rogers had to bat away a cross from Gary Shaw, who easily evaded Dundalk debutant defender Dan Cleary. Cleary should have scored two minutes later but blazed over after unconvincing goalkeeping from Horgan.

Miele had another decent opening after 11 minutes of the second half, Clearly caught in possession, but he struck straight at Rogers.

Robbie Benson put Hoban in on goal but the angle was tight and he dragged his effort wide on the hour-mark, with Nigerian journeyman Marco Tagbajumi introduced for the struggling Hoban shortly afterwards.

Burke looked the most talented player on the park and constantly created space, as on 72 minutes, when Rogers was not troubled by the former Aston Villa man’s strike. Sadly, Burke’s quality was rather anomalous on the evening, a point evinced by Dane Massey’s wild strike at the edge of the box with time running out.

Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny will be particularly disappointed that he introduced three substitutes in the second half but none made any impact.

Shamrock Rovers: Kevin Horgan, Luke Byrne, Ally Gilchrist, Lee Grace, Ethan Boyle, Graham Burke, Greg Bolger, David McAllister, Joel Coustrain (Sean Kavanagh 80), Brandon Miele, Gary Shaw (Daniel Carr 70).

Dundalk: Gary Rogers, Dane Massey, Daniel Cleary, Stephen Folan, Sean Gannon, Michael Duffy, Robbie Benson, Chris Shields, Jamie McGrath (Krisztián Adorján 73), Ronan Murray (Dylan Connolly 55), Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi 61).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)