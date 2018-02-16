Alex McLeish has been confirmed as Gordon Strachan’s successor as Scotland head coach, retunring for a second spell in charge of the Tartan Army.

Strachan lost his job after the nation's exile from a major tournament passed the 20-year mark following the failure to qualify for Russia 2018.

The former Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Rangers manager said he is eagerly looking forward to linking up again with the national team.

"There is much to be positive about in Scottish football, with players playing at the highest level and promising talent breaking through," he said.

"With Hampden Park as one of the host venues for Euro 2020 we have an amazing opportunity to showcase our talents to the world from our own back yard. I am relishing the challenge of leading us to a major tournament and I cannot wait to get started."

McLeish has been appointed 127 days after Strachan departed and only after Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill rejected the chance to take charge.

But SFA president Alan McRae insists the governing body has made the right choice.

McRae said: "It is a rarity to be in a position to appoint someone who has experience of successfully managing their country and we are delighted to reach an agreement with Alex. During the recruitment process he received resounding endorsements from several influential figures in the game which helped establish him as an outstanding choice from a strong list of possible candidates."