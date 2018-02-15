Dundalk have moved to further strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season by signing former Liverpool player Daniel Cleary.

The 21-year-old defender spent five years as a Liverpool player and was on the fringes of the first-team squad under Brendan Rodgers only to drop down the pecking order with the arrival of Jurgen Klopp.

Cleary then move to Birmingham City in 2016 but again failed to break into the first team and has now opted to return home to Ireland.

The defender had been on trial with Shamrock Rovers last month and featured in a pre-season friendly but has now signed a two-year contact with Rovers’ rivals Dundalk.

Earlier in the week Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny confirmed to RTÉ that he wanted to bring in at least two more players before the close of the transfer window next week.

Speaking with Dundalk's official website, Cleary said: "I’m delighted to get settled in and I’m looking forward to the games kicking in on Friday. I’m ready to go now, I can’t wait for it to start and get points on the board.

"The gaffer contacted me and I was delighted to come up here and grabbed the chance, I’m settled in now and ready to go.

"I knew a few of the lads before I came up here so I’ve settled in quite quickly and I think I’ll get to know the rest of the lads quite soon.

"I’ve watched the League of Ireland during the summers when I’d come home and Dundalk is probably the biggest club in Ireland at the moment, they’ve won the league numerous times and kicked on in Europe so I’m looking forward to doing that myself."