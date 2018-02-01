Limerick defender Barry Cotter has agreed a three-year deal with Championship outfit Ipswich Town.

The versatile 19-year-old follows Aaron Drinan - who switched from Waterford FC at the start of January - across the water.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international had trained at the Tractor Boys prior to completing the move, with Mick McCarthy sufficiently impressed to wrap up the deal.

"I can’t wait to get going now. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to learn here," Cotter told the club website.

"I know Aaron from growing up and playing at U19 level and I know some of the other boys here as well which will help me settle in.

"It’s a big step up for me but I’m confident it’s one I can make."

It's the second player Limerick have lost in the space of three days.

On Tuesday, forward Chiedozie Ogbene joined Brentford on a three-and-a-half-year contract.