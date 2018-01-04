Everton boss Sam Allardyce has revealed the club are close to sealing a deal for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun.

Allardyce said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday that talks over personal terms are advanced and that the frontman, who is reportedly valued at £27million, could even be registered in time for Friday night's FA Cup third round clash with derby rivals Liverpool.

Allardyce said: "I think personal terms are at the final stage. That might happen and we might get him registered for the cup."

"After some long negotiations we have got to that stage now so that might happen and he might even be getting registered before the cup if we're lucky but there's a medical to go through so it might be tight.

"Securing the player is the most important thing because it is our biggest area of concern with the number of goals we are capable of getting.

"On his track record, his age and his ability hopefully that is the case."

The Toffees boss has not ruled out registering the 26-year-old in time to be eligible for Friday night's FA Cup Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield.

However, he admits even if the paperwork is completed before tomorrow's noon deadline it would be a risk to play the newcomer.

"We wouldn't want to risk damaging him just because it is the Liverpool game because he hasn't trained for a few days.

"There is a lot of mental energy burned waiting to get the move you want so you wouldn't want to put him on in that game and risk an injury."

As long suspected, however, the future of Ross Barkley is destined to be away from the club.

The England international rejected a new contract last year and a move to Chelsea collapsed at the last minute in August but Allardyce expects there to be further movement this month.

"I think the club was resigned before I got here that they were going to lose Ross so I can't see that changing," he added.

"I would expect there would be (contact) some time in this window if there is going to be any interest from any of the big boys."

Forwards Kevin Mirallas and Sandro Ramirez are also likely departures in January.

Defender James Tarkowski has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal with Burnley.

The 25-year-old's new contract ties him to the Lancashire club until June 2022 and replaces the existing deal which expired at the end of next season.

Clarets manager Sean Dyche told the club's official Twitter account: "We felt it appropriate to offer James a new deal on two levels. He's done well in the Premier League and secondly his contract was out of sync. And there's a few more we are talking to."

Lewis Morgan's move from St Mirren to Celtic is expected to be finalised on Friday, according to Buddies boss Jack Ross.

The 21-year-old winger attended Ross Hall hospital in Glasgow on Thursday for a medical and is expected to sign for the Parkhead club before returning to the Championship leaders on loan for the rest of the season.

Celtic will reportedly pay around a £300,000 fee for the Scotland Under-21 international, who has scored 13 goals of the Paisley side this season, including three in his last two games.

Brighton winger Jamie Murphy is believed to be closing in on a move to Rangers after arriving in Glasgow for a medical.

The former Motherwell player could now join Rangers on their mid-season trip to Florida.

The Ibrox side completed their first January signing on Wednesday when QPR midfielder Sean Goss arrived on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Murphy scored 10 goals in his first two seasons for Brighton and made 40 appearances last term as they sealed promotion, but the 28-year-old has only played four times in the Premier League.

The former Scotland Under-21 international hit 50 goals for Motherwell before moving to Sheffield United five years ago.

Rangers also have Michael O'Halloran back in their ranks following a loan spell with St Johnstone and are trying to secure the early return of Andy Halliday from a season-long deal with Gabala of Azerbaijan.