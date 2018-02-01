Everton boss Sam Allardyce was blown away by the quality and energy of Seamus Coleman's heroic return to action at Goodision Park, as the Republic of Ireland defender produced a man-of-the-match performance in his first game for ten months.

The Donegal man had featured in an U23s game for the Toffees last week as he stepped up his recovery from a broken leg suffered against Wales back in March and was thrown in at the deep end for the Premier League visit of Leicester City.

Allardyce admitted afterwards that he did not intend to leave the 29-year-old on for the full 90 minutes, but he was simply too good to take off in a deserved 2-1 win.

"Of course, I have to mention the man everybody loves here, which is Seamus Coleman," Allardyce told Everton TV.

"The instant combination and work he did with Theo Walcott was a pleasure for them to see and for me to see.

"There was no intention to leave him on for 90 minutes, in our minds, but when you saw him do that 80-yard run at the end, you went 'wow!'

"Out for ten months, first game back, and then in the last two minutes of the game he runs 80 yards with the ball... I think his legs were so tired at the end of it he could hardly kick it."

Meanwhile, Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has completed his loan move to Goodison for the rest of the season, subject to Premier League clearance.

The 26-year-old has struggled to live up to his lofty price tag since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Porto in 2014.

Mangala spent last term on loan at Valencia and made 15 appearances in all competitions for City this season.

However, the club-record arrival of Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has seen him join Everton for the remainder of the campaign subject to clearance.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Everton," Mangala said.

"I cannot wait to pull on the royal blue jersey for the first time and give my all for the supporters."