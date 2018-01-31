Seamus Coleman made his first appearance in an Everton shirt for 319 days and the Ireland captain completed 90 minutes while helping his side to a 2-1 victory over Leicester.

The Donegal native recovered from a double fracture of his leg while on international duty last March and appeared to come through the game unscathed.

Coleman received a returning-hero's reception at Goodison Park tonight as the club placed thousands of small flags with his image and the worlds Welcome Back Seamus emblazoned in the Irish colours of green, while and orange, while the Gwladys Street End unfurled a giant version of the same to greet the defender ahead of the game.

While all the focus was on the returning Coleman, it was new signing Theo Walcott who then drew the adulation of the crowd as he bagged a brace to hand the Toffees a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scored from the spot with 20 minutes remaining but the home side held on to complete the perfect return for Coleman as Sam Alardyce's side moved on to 31 points and remain ninth in the table.

Manager Sam Allardyce hailed the former Arsenal forward's link-up with Coleman.

"There's a new partnership flourishing that's come together for the very first time - Seamus and Theo," Allardyce told the club's website.

"Everybody could see what an impact those two had today playing together. The performance was good and that partnership down the right was excellent.

"For (Coleman) to finish 90 minutes, and in the 92nd minute run 80 yards with the ball was outstanding for me."

Meanwhile, Burnley moved above the Foxes after Karl Darlow's late own goal handed them a point at Newcastle.

Sam Vokes' header rebounded in off the unfortunate goalkeeper to give the Clarets a 1-1 draw after Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles opened the scoring in the second half.

The Magpies were left to rue Joselu's first-half penalty which was saved by Tom Pope.

Southampton were also held to a 1-1 draw by fellow strugglers Brighton.

Glenn Murray's penalty put the Seagulls ahead after Solly March was clipped by Wesley Hoedt.

But Jack Stephens levelled in the second half, although the Saints remain in the bottom three.

Elsewhere, Stoke drew 0-0 with Watford at the bet365 Stadium with the hosts parading new £14million signing Badou Ndiaye at half-time.