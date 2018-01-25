Republic of Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman is hoping he can inspire Everton team mate James McCarthy to a speedy recovery from a double leg break.

Ireland midfielder McCarthy had just worked his way back into the Toffees’ first team after a string of hamstring complaints when he suffered the horrific injury while making a block in the recent 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Coleman is making his comeback from a similar injury, he broke his leg in two places last March in the World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium, and he is hoping he can point the way for McCarthy.

"It was obviously heartbreaking for me to see," said the Donegal man, speaking to Everton's official website.

"That’s nothing to do with my own injury – it’s because he is a very close friend. He is someone I really admire and it wasn’t nice to see.



"James will be back from it. I want to go out there every week and do as well as I possibly can to show James that he will be back and he will be fine.



"Every time I step out at Goodison or at training I will be doing all I can to be as good as I can be so that he can watch Match of the Day or whatever and see that there is a way back. I have no doubt James will be okay."

McCarthy had surgery on his leg and is now looking at the long road to recovery.

McCarthy in action for Everton

Coleman said: "I have just worked hard every day and fully believed that I will be back out there. If your mind is strong then you have no doubts.



"You have to keep that belief and I know James will. The first days and weeks aren’t the best and there will be a little bit of pain.



"But he is a strong person with a great family around him. I’ll be there for him every step of the way. I know the little aches and pains he will be feeling week-by-week so I will do all I can to make sure he gets that motivation from the outside looking in."