Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy will undergo surgery on Monday as he begins a long road to recovery from his horrific leg break against West Brom.

Everton's 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park was marred by McCarthy's double fracture of his right leg.

The injury occurred when Albion striker Salomon Rondon kicked McCarthy's leg as the midfielder nicked the ball off him in the act of shooting.

It was an innocuous clash that ended in a dreadful injury, with Rondon in tears and several other players visibly distraught.

On Sunday, Toffees boss Sam Allardyce paid tribute to the bravery of the 27-year-old, who has suffered a spate of hamstring injuries over the past couple of seasons and hasn’t played for Ireland since the 3-1 World Cup qualifier victory over Moldova back in October 2016.

Allardyce has reintroduced McCarthy to first-team action since taking over on Merseyside and said it is another unfortunate setback for the former Wigan man.

"He was getting sharper and sharper and fitter and fitter with every game ," he told the club’s website.

"It’s a nasty one. The tib and fib are broken and it’s because of his really brave efforts to try to stop West Brom’s possible goalscoring opportunity.

"He’s paid a heavy price for his commitment there."

Gutted for your injury mate, wish you a speedy recovery. You will come back even stronger!!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 @jamesmccarthy90 pic.twitter.com/jBzjAhtE1Z — Ramiro Funes Mori (@funesmoriofi25) January 20, 2018

McCarthy has featured six times for Everton this season, all coming after Ronald Koeman departed from the Goodison hotseat.

Allardyce feels the Irish international was getting back to full fitness before the gruesome injury.

"He’s missed so many games and we’d actually thought we’d overcome the little problems he’d been having, and he’s been playing regularly.

"Now this is one serious injury that we know will keep him out until next season at some stage and it’s a big blow.

"All of us wish James well and hope that he will recover as quickly as possible."