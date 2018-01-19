Jose Mourinho claims he is calm over Alexis Sanchez's proposed move to Manchester United and confirmed Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not feature at Burnley while negotiations continue.

United were unable to complete the formalities of Sanchez's switch from Arsenal by the midday deadline on Friday in order for him to be available to make his debut at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said on Thursday it was "likely" Sanchez would be a United player within 24 hours, yet Mourinho insists he is relaxed over a proposed deal that could see midfielder Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

On the latest with Sanchez, Mourinho said: "Nothing new, I think clearly everybody knows that we are there and especially when Arsenal's manager speaks so clearly like he did there is no point in trying to hide or to deny.

"But (it's) not done, not done at all, so in this moment Mkhitaryan's our player, Sanchez's an Arsenal player and with a match tomorrow I want to switch off and focus what is the most important thing, which is the match."

Asked if the deal was dependant on Mkhitaryan moving to north London as well, Mourinho replied: "I don't know.

"Sometimes people think transfers involve a lot the managers in the negotiations, I think it depends on the profile of the club, on the way we establish our jobs and in my case when it goes to the table of negotiations I like to be out, I am out and I will just calmly waiting for news, no more than that."

Mkhitaryan was left out of the United squad that faced Stoke on Monday due to the uncertainty over his future and Mourinho confirmed he would be absent at Burnley too.

"No, not selected," he added. "But in very good condition, training really well and in good conditions like the others."

Both Mkhitaryan and Sanchez trained with their respective sides on Friday and Wenger confirmed the latter could be involved for Arsenal against Crystal Palace on Saturday should any move not materialise beforehand.

Though Mourinho has ruled out Mkhitaryan at Burnley, he does have Ashley Young back from suspension.

However, his glowing reference of Luke Shaw, who has started the past successive five games - his longest run in Mourinho's time at the club, suggests he will retain his left-back spot.

"(He's) played very well," Mourinho added of Shaw.

"He was already improving and playing well when I started playing him after that long spell without minutes.

"I remember the first time, in the Champions League, he was coming step by step and now with a good run of matches and continuity also, playing like he did against Everton two days after a previous match - good, solid, physically much better, mentally much stronger, tactically understanding much better the game and what we need in different phases and circumstances.

"I'm really happy. You like the transfer market, I can say that in this moment I don't see many left-backs better than this Luke Shaw."