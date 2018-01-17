Alexis Sanchez will become Manchester United's highest-paid player if his move from Arsenal goes through after agreeing personal terms.

The Chilean forward looks set to leave the Gunners this month and United have not hidden their interest.

United manager Jose Mourinho admitted on Monday night that his side "have a chance" to sign Sanchez in the January transfer window, with previous suitors Manchester City understood to have now exited the race for the 29-year-old due to the cost involved.

According to reports, United have offered Sanchez a four-and-a-half-year contract with an annual income of £27m (€30m) before tax, which would make him the top-earning player at the club.

With a transfer fee, signing-on lump sum and an agent's fee likely to be involved, it means United could face an overall outlay of over £150m (€170m) should they secure a deal for the former Barcelona player.

Manchester United have been approached for comment but have yet to respond.

United's bid to bring Sanchez to Old Trafford depends on Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction, according to the Armenian's agent Mino Raiola.

Mourinho left the 28-year-old midfielder out of his squad to face Stoke on Monday due to "doubts about his future".

The United manager is himself close to a new contract. Talks are understood to be ongoing and progressing well, with Mourinho's current deal due to expire in 2019.

Jose Mourinho

The 55-year-old took charge at Old Trafford in 2016 and described speculation about his future as "garbage" in a pre-match press conference earlier this month.

After his side's home draw with Burnley on St. Stephen's Day, Mourinho complained that spending of almost £300m (€340m) since he succeeded Louis van Gaal was "not enough" to compete with local rivals and Premier League leaders Manchester City