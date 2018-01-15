Manchester City have ended their interest in signing Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Press Association Sport understands.

The Premier League leaders have decided to pull out of a potential deal during this month's transfer window because of the costs involved.

It is understood that two other clubs, thought to be Manchester United and Chelsea, are prepared to pay more than City - in terms of transfer fee, wages and other costs - to sign the player.

Sanchez's current contract with Arsenal comes to an end this summer.

More to follow...