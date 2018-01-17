Cork City have added experienced stopper Peter Cherrie to the ranks four weeks before the double winners kick off their Airtricity League Premier Division title defence at St Pat's.

Cherrie, 34, has spent the last two and half seasons with Bray Wanderers and described heading to Leeside as a "no-brainer".

He's previously won a league crown with Dundalk in 2014, and will provide competition for 37-year-old FAI Cup final shootout hero Mark McNulty, who penned a new two-year deal back in November.

"I met John a couple of days ago and, to be honest, it was a no-brainer, coming to the champions," Cherrie told the club's website.

"I’ve had to sacrifice a lot to come here but it is an opportunity I couldn’t afford to miss.

"I thought my time had been and gone, but I can’t wait to get started. I know Mark (McNulty) from playing against him and, when Cork City won the league, I congratulated him in the tunnel and told him they deserved it.

"It should be good to train with him every day. There will be good competition and a bit of banter as well, I’m sure."

Caulfield said Cherrie will bring healthy competition as well as a wealth experience.

"While Mark has been outstanding for us, to get a top-quality keeper in who knows the league, means there is good competition for the number one position, so we are thrilled to have Peter on board," said the manager.

"We have two top quality keepers here. Peter was excellent for Dundalk when he won the league with them and he is here to push Mark and try to take his position."