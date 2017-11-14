Cork City's FAI Cup final hero Mark McNulty targeted another silver-laden campaign next season after signing signed a fresh two-year deal with the champions.

McNulty saved Michael Duffy's spot-kick in a nerve-shredding shootout against Dundalk in the Aviva Stadium showpiece, with Kieran Sadlier subsequently drilling home the decisive penalty to keep the cup on Leeside.

The 37-year-old was named in the Soccer Republic team of the year, and has been rewarded for a fine campaign with a contract extension.

"I have been talking to John (Caulfield) about it for a while, so I am delighted to get it done," he said.

"After the way things went last season, I think there are good times ahead for Cork City.

"We have Champions League football to look forward to, we want to retain the league and the FAI Cup, go after the EA Sports Cup, and we also have the Munster Senior Cup, President’s Cup… we have a lot to look forward to next year.

"It is all about experience and, once you are doing the job on the pitch, I don’t think age matters. I am looking forward to next season and can’t wait to get started.

"John is bringing in quality players and, knowing him, he is still not finished. We had the best defence in the league last season and bringing quality players can only make us better again. Whoever is picked, I look forward to playing with them, because they are all top players."

Caulfield piled praise on the stopper and described him as the best in the land.

"There was never a question that Nults wouldn’t be staying on," he said.

"Since we came in as the management team, he has played every single league game bar one, which shows how consistent he is.

"We all saw what a phenomenal performance he had in the cup final, saving the penalty, but his overall display was excellent as well.

"Nults’ performances have shown he is the top goalkeeper in the country."