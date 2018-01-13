Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan scored for the second time in as many league games to secure victory for Aston Villa in the Sky Bet Championship.

Hogan's 18th-minute header was the only goal of the evening against a Nottingham Forest side who knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup just six days ago.

Villa captain John Terry came close to making it 2-0 before half-time, with his header coming back off the crossbar as Forest struggled to create any real threat in front of goal.

Albert Adomah also looked to have doubled the lead for Villa in the last two minutes of normal time, but his finish into the bottom corner was ruled out for offside.

It was a third consecutive victory for Steve Bruce's side in the championship, which sees them climb up to fourth place on the table.