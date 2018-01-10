Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck "wasn't worried" that he had given away a penalty in the goalless Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at Chelsea.

Welbeck's challenge in the penalty area on Cesc Fabregas was referred to Video Assistant Referee Neil Swarbrick by Martin Atkinson but after a lengthy delay the decision was no penalty.

Welbeck told Sky Sports: "I didn't know the VAR was actually looking at that incident. I knew I cleanly got the ball so I wasn't worried at all.

"I could see him (Atkinson) talking to somebody in his ear but I got the ball clearly so I wasn't worried."

Martin Atkinson stops play to consult with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the English League Cup semi-final first leg

Calum Chambers added: "You're aware. You can see them talking in their ear but it's one of those things, we'll get used to it."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who confirmed that Francis Coquelin has completed a move to Valencia, said of the VAR incident: "What I was worried about was that it took too much time.

"I thought maybe they were not sure that it was not a penalty so they looked at it again and again and again."