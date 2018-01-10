Midfielder Francis Coquelin is close to completing a move from Arsenal to Valencia, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The LaLiga side earlier on Wednesday tweeted a picture of a suitcase, adorned with the initials 'FC'.

Speaking after the goalless draw at Chelsea on Wednesday night, Wenger said: "He goes to Valencia. He didn't get enough games with us this season. He had an opportunity. I let him go."

The transfer fee for Coquelin is reportedly £12million.

The Frenchman has made just seven Premier League starts this season for the Gunners.

Asked whether Coquelin's departure left the Gunners light on players and if he may look to bring new players in, Wenger added: "At the moment we have five big injuries and hopefully we will get some back .

"I believe that the earliest to come back is (Aaron) Ramsey and that is quite welcome because it is an area where we are a bit short at the moment.

"If we didn't lose Jack (Wilshere) tonight and have Ramsey back and (Mesut) Ozil back maybe on Sunday we would have quite good numbers. But it could look a bit short."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte felt more time should have been added on at the end of the game for the VAR incident and also injuries: "I didn't comment about the VAR (to the referee at the end of the game).

"I think there are situations where you have doubt about these and you have to check but at the same time in extra time you have to consider this.

"For me it is only disappointment about extra time because I think in the second half the doctor went on the pitch twice and then if you stop to listen to the VAR you have to give more minutes in extra time.

"In Italy sometimes extra time is seven, eight, nine minutes, but at the same time I think it is right to have the possibility to deal with a situation like today."