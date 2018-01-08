Padraig Amond is dreaming of a trip to Old Trafford after helping Newport County to a shock third-round FA Cup slaying of Leeds United.

The well-travelled striker - who starred for Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers before carving out a career in England's lower divisions - came off two minutes before Shawn McCoulsky's brilliant 90th-minute header swung it for the League Two outfit.

Now, he's hoping they land one of the big boys when the draw is made this evening, with a personal preference for the club he supported as a boy.

"I grew up supporting Man United," he told Morning Ireland's Darren Frehill on RTÉ Radio 1.

"When I started playing for Shamrock Rovers at 10, 11, they became my team then so I switched.

"Half the squad are Liverpool fans there;s a couple of Chelsea supporters, but Man United are historically the biggest team in England and they have the biggest attendance so you could kill two bids with the one stone and make the club a lot of money.

"The lads could enjoy the day out and enjoy playing somewhere like Old Trafford. We'll see what the draw brings and then decide whether we're happy with it."

Things have come full circle for Amond, who moved to Newport in the summer after suffering relegation from League Two with Hartlepool.

Newport survived thanks to a last-minute final-day goal from another Irishman, Mark O'Brien, and now, in the hat for the fourth round of the FA Cup, they're also pushing from promotion.

Amond is soaking it up, and taking inspiration from the Welsh club's best known past pupil.

"It was a brilliant, brilliant moment for us and we entirely deserved it as well," he added.

"Probably the most famous person that played for Newport was John Aldridge.

"It's where he started his career It's been a big year for the club. They only stayed up last season with the last kick of the game.

"Unfortunately for me at the time I was on the other end of it - we got relegated at Hartlepool. This year we're three or four points off the automatic promotions spots and now we're in the fourth round of the FA Cup as well.

"It doesn't matter who scores. It would have been brilliant (to score) but I wouldn't change the way it actually happened.

"I came off after about 88 minutes and the manager said, 'well done, we'll see this out and get it back to Elland Road', but the lads on the pitch didn't think that was going to happen!

"Us winning, with the prize money and TV money in this round and the next round could be nearly a quarter of a million."