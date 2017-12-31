Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech was extremely disappointed as West Brom were awarded a late penalty for handball to clinch a point in a 1-1 Premier League draw at The Hawthorns.

The visitors broke the deadlock after 83 minutes as Alexis Sanchez's free-kick deflected off James McClean into the West Brom goal.

But the Baggies were awarded a penalty with a minute remaining as Kieran Gibbs kicked the ball at Calum Chambers and it caught his hand, leaving Jay Rodriguez to fire down the centre of the goal to beat Cech and claim a point.

Cech, who was booked by referee Mike Dean for questioning the decision for the spot-kick, told Sky Sports: "I got the yellow card for saying 'this is not a yellow card'. And every time we have a meeting with the referees, prior to the season.

"Every time this comes to this point where this player is too close to this ball.

"He he has no chance to react - his hands are by his side.

"It will never be a penalty. The referee gives this with two minutes to go, that's why I ask him 'why?'

"He changes the opinion to give a penalty, when every time we have this meeting - where it is clear - they are saying 'this is not a pen' and I got booked as well.

"I didn't break the rules, I just asked a question"

"I think this is more disappointing. He could have told me, but he just walked away and gave the yellow card.

"I didn't break the rules, I just asked a question.

"I'm disappointed because, first the penalty situation and second in the way....I expect when I walk towards the referee, with the respect and ask him a question, as well, I would like that he answers to me in the normal way - not give me a yellow card."