The FAI have announced that the Republic of Ireland will kick off 2018 with a friendly game away to Turkey on March 23.

The game will be played in Anatalya, on Turkey's south west coast. It recently emerged that Martin O'Neill's team will play a friendly against France in Paris on May 28.

Ireland play most of their friendly games at home at the Aviva Stadium, so two back-to-back on the road marks a new departure for the FAI.

The squad will assemble in Dublin on March 18 before departing the following day for a four-day pre-game training camp.

Ireland are currently 32 in the FIFA rankings, ten ahead of Turkey, who also failed to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia. They finished fourth in the six-nation Group I that was topped by Iceland.

This will be Ireland's first game in Turkey since 1999 and set up the 14th meeting overall between the nations - where Ireland have held the upper hand with five wins compared to two for their opponents.

The focus for Ireland next month will be on the UEFA Nations League when the draw for the group stages will be made on January 24.