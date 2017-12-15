The Republic of Ireland will play France on May 28 in an international friendly at the Stade de France.

This will be the 17th meeting between the two teams, the last encounter was at EURO 2016 in the last-16 clash in Lyon. France went all the way to the final, losing to Portugal.

It will be the first time the two sides have met in Paris since the 2009 World Cup qualifier when France won 2-1 on aggregate. After a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Croke Park, Robbie Keane scored to level to tie, before Thierry Henry controversially handled the ball to tee up William Gallas who headed home from close range to restore the French advantage.

Martin O’Neill’s side failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup in Russia losing out to Denmark last month.

BREAKING: Ireland 🇮🇪 will travel to the Stade de France to face France 🇫🇷 on May 28 in an international friendly. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/rT2DeTuOM5 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) December 15, 2017

The Republic of Ireland will play in the newly formed Nations League in September 2018, the draw for that tournament takes place on January 24 and in March 2019 the qualifiers for Euro 2020 will get underway.

It was reported today that the Republic of Ireland will also play Turkey in a friendly next March.