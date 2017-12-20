Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara has signed a new contract with Manchester United that will run until 2020.

O'Hara, who qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents, joined United at eight years of age and progressed through the ranks before gaining experience on a number of loan deals in recent years. He was first called up to the international team last September.

The first-choice Ireland U21 keeper has been a regular with their reserve team this season. He was also named in United's first team panel earlier this year for a clash against Crystal Palace.

Speaking to the club's official website about his new deal, a delighted O'Hara said:

"Since I joined United, it has been everything I expected it to be. The club gives you all the guidance that you need from experienced coaches to improve every single day.

"But I know that the hard work has just started and that I need to continue to listen and give everything in training and the matches we have coming up. I know I’m at the right place to continue my development as a young player and I’m thrilled to have signed a new contract."