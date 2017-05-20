Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara will get his first taste of the big time as Jose Mourinho gives youth its fling against Crystal Palace, after the 21-year-old was named in a much-changed Red Devils panel.

O'Hara, born in Manchester with Irish grandparents, joined United aged eight and progressed through the ranks before gaining experience on a number of loan deals in recent years. He received his first international call-up last September.

With the Europa League final against Ajax looming large on Wednesday, United will field an experimental side for Sunday's Premier League dead rubber .

O'Hara looks like he'll be on the bench with Joel Pereira is set to make his first start. After beginning the campaign on loan at Portuguese club Belenenses, the 20-year-old made his United debut as a late substitute in the FA Cup win against Wigan after being recalled in January.

Sunday will be the first time he has played for the first team since then, yet Mourinho has high expectations having recently tipped Pereira to be the "best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation".

"They're nice words and now I need to prove that he's right," he said.

"When one of the best managers in the world puts confidence like that in you, you can only feel good.

"I want to pay him back by training and performing well. I'm working hard every day and the next step is on Sunday, so let's focus on that and we will see.

"It's a big day coming up for the young players. As the manager said, some of us will get a chance and we're looking forward to it.

"Hopefully we'll get a good result, everybody will enjoy it and we'll play well."

Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay, Josh Harrop, Matthew Willock and Zachary Dearnley are also set to be involved in Sunday's squad, along with 16-year-old Angel Gomes.

Mourinho confirmed 19-year-old defenders Tim Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe will also play against Palace as a number of star players are reduced to watching briefs ahead of the Ajax match.

Romero has already been chosen ahead of star turn David De Gea for Wednesday's Europa League showdown, leading to talk that the Spain goalkeeper may have played his last match for United.