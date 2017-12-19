Wayne Rooney admits he never contemplated handing Everton's second penalty to somebody else after he had missed one at the end of the first half against Swansea.

Rooney's penalty came off the post and was turned into the net by Dominic Calvert-Lewin to make it 1-1, cancelling out Leroy Fer's opener for Swansea as Everton went on to win 3-1.

It was the second time in Everton's last five league games the Toffees scored with the rebound following a missed Rooney penalty, but there was never any chance of him passing up the opportunity from the spot in the 73rd minute against Swansea.

"I'm a confident person and I believe in myself," Rooney told Sky Sports.

"If you've noticed the two penalties I've missed we scored the rebound because I've put a bit of topspin on the ball knowing if I miss it will come back and we'll score.

"I was never going to give that second penalty up.

"I was frustrated to miss the first one.

"I picked a corner for the second one and put my foot through it and thankfully it's gone in."

Rooney had another influential game playing in a deeper role and believes it is the perfect position for him at this stage of his career.

👤 | Sam's assessment of the two halves of tonight's win over @SwansOfficial...



Full Interview ➡️ https://t.co/bO1Bry697Z pic.twitter.com/Sz5trgKMJq — Everton (@Everton) December 18, 2017

Rooney has been a key player in Everton's revival under new manager Sam Allardyce and has managed to score 10 goals before Christmas for the first time in six seasons.

England's all-time leading scorer says he is enjoying playing deeper rather than leading the attack as it allows him to decide when to go forward and when to hold back for the benefit of the team.

"It's the right position for me in this stage of my career," Rooney said.

"I can pick my moments when to go in the box and when to stay out and try to help us control the game.

"I know I can play and score goals from there and create goals.

"I've been lucky to do that in the last few weeks."