Everton continued their revival under Sam Allardyce with a 3-1 win over bottom club Swansea City that moved them up to ninth place in the Premier League.



Everton had gone behind in the first half but recovered to take a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute when Gylfi Sigurdsson, a close-season signing from Swansea, beat goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski with a perfectly struck shot into the far corner.



A 73rd-minute Wayne Rooney penalty wrapped up the win after Martin Olsson was ruled to have brought down Jonjoe Kenny.



Swansea, who lost striker Wilfried Bony to injury after four minutes and have now lost their last six away games, had taken a surprise lead in the 35th when Leroy Fer lost his marker and netted a Tom Carroll corner from close range.



Everton got on level terms just before half-time when Wayne Rooneys penalty kick was pushed against the post by Fabianski but Dominic Calvert-Lewin was on hand to drive in the rebound.

Asked what the target is for his Toffees, Allardyce told Sky Sports: "Top half, I think.

"We're not getting too carried away.

"Delivering 13 points from a possible 15 is an outstanding feat from where we came from and what position we were in.

"I watched the West Ham game and that got us off to a good start, winning 4-0. We've scored 11 goals in the last five games and we've kept a number of clean sheets.

"I'm hugely disappointed we conceded from a corner but we recovered from that.

"To come from 1-0 down to win shows a lot of character which maybe was missing before I got here but the character was there today when we needed it."