David McMillan thought he had missed the boat to become a professional footballer but now cannot wait to get started at new club St Johnstone in the New Year.

The 29-year-old striker brought an end to his four-year stay with Dundalk after penning a two-and-a-half year deal with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

The free-scoring forward had been linked with moves at other stages of his career, but told RTÉ 2fm’s Game On programme that the opportunity to sample life as a professional footballer was one he simply couldn’t turn down.

"It was something that interested me straight away," he told listeners.

"I've just turned 29, and I think at my age it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. For other players they might have experienced going over to England or Scotland when they were 18 or 19, but for me that’s never happened.

"To have an opportunity to go and play in some really big stadiums against some really great teams is one I wanted to take."

McMillan won three league titles with the Lilywhites, enjoyed cup success and was a key part of the European journey last year to the group stages of the Europa League.

He says the interest from St Johnstone stemmed from the 3-0 League Cup final victory over Shamrock Rovers in September, with McMillan among the goalscorers.

"Tommy Wright [St Johnstone manager] was over watching the game. I think a couple of players caught his eye that day. It’s just kind of gone from there.

"It’s been in the back of my mind with agents and chairmen dealing with it. I’ve been able to concentrate on football and there was a lot of football still to play with Dundalk at that stage."

The striker links up with his new team-mates on 8 January and his time as an architect will be put on hold for the foreseeable future.

Manager Stephen Kenny tired to persuade McMillan to stay with the SSE Airtricity side amid takeover talks for the club, and the decision to depart was far from straightforward.

"The team is incredible. It’s one that is very difficult to leave.

"It’s not just about the success we have had, but the people there as well. I know if I stayed the team would continue to be successful. It was a difficult decision, but my age was a factor."