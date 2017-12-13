German players will receive €350,000 each if they successfully defend their World Cup title in Russia next year, the country's football association has confirmed.

It would mark an increase of €50,000 each per player from their exploits in Brazil in 2014.

The team under coach Joachim Loew will receive no payout for group stage victories or for reaching the round of 16, but a spot in the quarter-finals will earn each of them €75,000 each and a semi-final place €125,000.

A losing final will still earn them a bonus worth €200,000.

"This gives early and necessary calm and clarity before the tournament so that we can concentrate on the sporting tasks," said Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff in a statement.

"It is a good sign when players are backing this (bonus)performance-based principle."

A title win in Russia would make Germany only the third nation after Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62) to succeed in a world title defence.

Germany have been drawn in Group F for the tournament next year, along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.