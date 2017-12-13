Seamus Coleman made two Irish Evertonians’ Christmas by digging deep to fly them over to Goodison Park for a dream trip.

Eoin Mulligan, who worked in Supermac’s in Athlone, struck up a friendship with regular customer Francis, bound by their love of the Merseyside club.

Ahead of the new season, Eoin bought Francis – who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome - a brand new jersey with ‘Rooney 10’ printed on the back.

A video of Francis receiving the gift went viral, with the club offering to bring the pair over for a game.

However when they travelled, Francis became very ill with a vomiting bug and was too weak to attend the match. Coleman heard of his plight and swiftly contacted Francis, giving his fellow Irishman €2,000 to book fresh flights and accommodation.

Back they came, and this time they met all of the players – including the Republic of Ireland full-back – receiving all-access, behind-the-scenes VIP treatment to ensure their Christmas will be a very happy one.